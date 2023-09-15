BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
BIPL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.32%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.11%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.43%)
GGL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.4%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.33%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.08%)
PAEL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.58%)
PIBTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.46%)
PPL 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PRL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.24%)
SSGC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.93%)
TRG 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.75%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,587 Increased By 15.8 (0.34%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 98.3 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

NSYNC to release first new song in decades for ‘Trolls’ movie

AFP Published 15 Sep, 2023 05:25pm
(L-R) Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC speak onstage the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. Photo: AFP
(L-R) Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC speak onstage the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: American boy band NSYNC has reunited for their first new song in over 20 years, which will be featured in the upcoming movie ‘Trolls Band Together.’

“Back in the Studio. Better Place out 9/29,” the group posted on social media Thursday, alongside a video of all five members recording their vocals.

The last studio album released by turn-of-the-millennium heartthrobs Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick was 2001’s ‘Celebrity.’

Taylor Swift wins top honor at MTV’s Video Music Awards

“If we do this song it’s a love letter to our fans,” Timberlake said in the video posted to X.

“Wait, that’s the first NSYNC song finished in 23 years,” Bass added.

Timberlake voices a lead character in the ‘Trolls’ film trilogy, with the third installment coming to US theaters in November.

The new movie features a boy band storyline.

NSYNC’s members reunited onstage this week for the first time in a decade to present Taylor Swift with the Best Pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV Video Music Awards Justin Timberlake NSync

Comments

1000 characters

NSYNC to release first new song in decades for ‘Trolls’ movie

Supreme Court annuls amendments to NAB Ordinance

8th successive gain: rupee settles at 296.85 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

Judicial complex vandalism case: Parvez Elahi gets bail

Main Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing reopens after nine-day closure

Bilawal urges ECP to announce election date

Pakistan’s flag carrier PIA struggling to pay bills

Meezan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Oil set for another weekly gain on tight supply and China optimism

Injured Naseem doubtful for Pakistan’s early World Cup matches

Read more stories