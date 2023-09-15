NSYNC to release first new song in decades for ‘Trolls’ movie

WASHINGTON: American boy band NSYNC has reunited for their first new song in over 20 years, which will be featured in the upcoming movie ‘Trolls Band Together.’

“Back in the Studio. Better Place out 9/29,” the group posted on social media Thursday, alongside a video of all five members recording their vocals.

The last studio album released by turn-of-the-millennium heartthrobs Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick was 2001’s ‘Celebrity.’

“If we do this song it’s a love letter to our fans,” Timberlake said in the video posted to X.

“Wait, that’s the first NSYNC song finished in 23 years,” Bass added.

Timberlake voices a lead character in the ‘Trolls’ film trilogy, with the third installment coming to US theaters in November.

The new movie features a boy band storyline.

NSYNC’s members reunited onstage this week for the first time in a decade to present Taylor Swift with the Best Pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards.