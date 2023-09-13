BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
Taylor Swift wins top honor at MTV’s Video Music Awards

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2023 01:02pm
NSYNC’s members present Taylor Swift with Best Pop award during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., September 12, 2023. Photo: AFP
Pop superstar Taylor Swift took home the top prize at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Tuesday, winning video of the year and other honors for her hit ‘Anti-Hero’.

The first single from Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album, ‘Anti-Hero’ is a tale of insecurities with a chorus declaring: “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me”.

“This is unbelievable,” the singer said on stage as she held her Moon Person statuette. “The fact this is a fan-voted award means so much to me.”

Earlier, the 33-year-old appeared thrilled to be receiving the pop video award from members of 1990s boy band NSYNC, the group that won the same honor 20 years ago.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour on track to be highest grossing tour of all time: report

“I had your dolls!” Swift said to band members including Lance Bass and Justin Timberlake. “You are pop personified. So to receive this from your golden pop hands, it’s too much.”

‘Anti-Hero’ also won song of the year and best direction.

Among other winners, rapper Ice Spice was named best new artist. Stray Kids, a band put together through a reality show, won the best K-pop award, and SZA scored best R&B video for ‘Shirt’.

Rema and Selena Gomez won the first VMA for Afrobeats music for their collaboration ‘Calm Down’.

Performers at the ceremony, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, included Demi Lovato, Lil Wayne, Olivia Rodrigo, host Nicki Minaj and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, who received the Global Icon award.

Hot Tour Summer sees Taylor, Beyonce eye $1bn mark

Minaj, who won the best hip hop video trophy, also joined Grandmaster Flash, LL Cool J and other rap luminaries for a multi-song celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop that concluded with Run DMC’s ‘Walk This Way’.

Colombian pop singer Shakira was honored with the Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement. After performing a bilingual medley of her hits including ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ and ‘Whenever, Wherever,’ the singer saluted her fans.

“Thank you so much for being my army and helping me fight all my battles,” she said.

