BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
BIPL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.32%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.11%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.43%)
GGL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.4%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.33%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.08%)
PAEL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.58%)
PIBTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.46%)
PPL 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PRL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.24%)
SSGC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.93%)
TRG 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.75%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,587 Increased By 15.8 (0.34%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 98.3 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil set for another weekly gain on tight supply and China optimism

Reuters Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 04:42pm

LONDON: Oil was on track for a third weekly gain as supply tightness spearheaded by Saudi Arabian production cuts combines with optimism that the Chinese economy is finally turning a corner.

Saudi Arabia, boosted by OPEC+ partner Russia, this month extended 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of combined cuts to the end of the year, accelerating a drawdown in global inventories.

The supply concerns have pushed the Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude benchmarks to their highest levels since November.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer, is considered crucial to oil demand growth over the rest of the year. Its economy’s sluggish post-pandemic recovery has raised demand concerns, but industrial output and retail sales grew at a faster than expected rate in August.

Data on Friday also showed oil refinery processing rose by nearly a fifth from a year earlier as processors kept run rates high to capitalise on high global demand for oil products.

A brightening picture on borrowing costs is also emerging.

Though U.S. headline inflation rose in August, the core figure moderated, foreshadowing a possible pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve next week. However, the U.S. central bank is likely leave the door open for a possible final increase in November.

The European Central Bank implemented a tenth consecutive increase this week but implied that it was likely to stop there.

“Betting on oil is becoming a favourite trade on Wall Street. No one is doubting the OPEC+ (oil output) decision at the end of last month will keep the oil market very tight in the fourth quarter,” said OANDA analyst Edward Moya. Oil prices were little changed at 1048 GMT. Brent crude futures were up 37 cents at $94.07 a barrel while WTI was up 42 cents at $90.58.

Both benchmarks were up about 4% on the week.

Crude Oil Oil Brent crude oil WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil set for another weekly gain on tight supply and China optimism

Supreme Court annuls amendments to NAB Ordinance

8th successive gain: rupee settles at 296.85 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

Judicial complex vandalism case: Parvez Elahi gets bail

Main Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing reopens after nine-day closure

Bilawal urges ECP to announce election date

Pakistan’s flag carrier PIA struggling to pay bills

Meezan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Injured Naseem doubtful for Pakistan’s early World Cup matches

Read more stories