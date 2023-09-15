BAFL 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.91%)
DGKC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.23%)
FABL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.78%)
GGL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.63%)
OGDC 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.14%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.8%)
PIOC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.74%)
PPL 73.59 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.09%)
PRL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.61%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
SSGC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 41.1 (0.9%)
BR30 16,311 Increased By 150.4 (0.93%)
KSE100 46,011 Increased By 361.4 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,201 Increased By 133.3 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

NPCs: Rate of return again revised upward to attract more investment

Rizwan Bhatti Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 09:56am

KARACHI: The federal government has revised the rate of return on the conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) upward to attract more investment.

This is the second increase in the rate of return of the NPC during this calendar year as previously, the rate was revised upward in January. Following the directives of the federal government, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday notified an increase in the profit for Conventional NPCs with effect from Sep 1, 2023.

Accordingly, on a minimum investment of $1,000 with integral multiples of 500, 3-month rate of return (gross annual return before tax) increased to 8.25 percent up from 7 percent and for 6-month 8.5 percent from 7.2 percent, 12-month profit sets at 9 percent compared to 7.5 percent was being paid previously. Profit rate for 3-year and 5-year will be stable at 8 percent.

SBP notifies increased rates of return on NPC

On an investment of Rs 10,000 with integral multiples of 1,000, rate of return (gross annual return before tax) for 3-month rose to 21 percent, 21.25 percent for 6-month, 21.50 percent for one year, 17.5 percent for 3-year and 15 percent for 5-year.

On an investment of 1,000 GBP with integral multiples of 500, rate of return will be 7.25 percent for 3-month, 7.5 percent for 6-month, 8 percent for 12-month. The rate of return for 3-year and 5-year NPC is unchanged at 7.50 percent.

In terms of euros amounting to 1,000 with integral multiples of 500 investment, the rate of return surged to 6.25 percent for 3-month, 6.50 percent for 6-month, 7 percent for one year. However, the rate of return on 3-year and 5-year investment will remain stable at 6.5 percent.

According to SBP Government of Pakistan, Finance Division (External Finance Wing), vide Gazette notifications No. S.R.O. 1191(I)/2023 dated August 31, 2023, has already notified the revision in rate of return in NPCs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Finance Division Naya Pakistan Certificates Taxes SBP Federal Government investments NPCs NPCs rate of return

Comments

1000 characters
faisal Sep 15, 2023 11:34am
It's time all freeloaders get what they deserve.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

NPCs: Rate of return again revised upward to attract more investment

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Judicial complex vandalism case: Parvez Elahi gets bail

Main Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing reopens after nine-day closure

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

Meezan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

Read more stories