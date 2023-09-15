BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.39%)
FABL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
GGL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.95%)
HBL 95.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.41%)
HUBC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
MLCF 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.28%)
OGDC 95.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.19%)
PAEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.61%)
PIBTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.8%)
PIOC 87.12 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.89%)
PPL 73.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.81%)
PRL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.82%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
SSGC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.13%)
TRG 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 27.9 (0.61%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 97.7 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,904 Increased By 254.1 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 81.9 (0.51%)
Sugar output in India’s Maharashtra set to fall to lowest

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:59am

MUMBAI: Sugar output in Maharashtra, India’s top producing state, is likely to fall 14% in the 2023/24 crop year to its lowest in four years due to lower cane yields following the driest August in more than a century, industry and government officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The reduced output could add to food inflation and discourage New Delhi from allowing sugar exports, supporting global prices which are already near their highest in more than a decade.

Higher domestic prices will, however, improve margins for producers such as Balrampur Chini, Dwarikesh Sugar, Shree Renuka Sugars and Dalmia Bharat Sugar, helping them make payments on time to farmers. The western state of Maharashtra, which accounts for more than a third of India’s sugar output, could produce 9 million metric tons in the 2023/24 season (which begins on Oct. 1), down from 10.5 million tons in 2022/23, said B.B. Thombare, president of the West Indian Sugar Mills Association.

“The sugar cane crop didn’t receive ample rainfall during the crucial growth phase this year. In almost all districts, the crop’s growth is stunted,” he said.

