BAFL 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
BIPL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.39%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
FCCL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.21%)
FFL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.91%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.8%)
HUBC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.63%)
OGDC 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.14%)
PAEL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.71%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
PIOC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.86%)
PPL 73.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.89%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.89%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
SSGC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 87.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.61%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,598 Increased By 26.6 (0.58%)
BR30 16,258 Increased By 97.3 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,918 Increased By 268 (0.59%)
KSE30 16,153 Increased By 85.8 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC acquits Ammad Yousaf in sedition case

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The top court of the country on Thursday acquitted Ammad Yousaf, the president of a private television channel, in a sedition case and terminated actions against him.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

Justice Shahid Waheed, a member of the bench, questioned: if the Interior Ministry had given approval to lodge a case against the accused.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail asked the prosecution “what evidence it had against the accused.”

Latif Khan Khosa, the counsel for Yousaf, said that secretary Interior had given approval to city magistrate for lodging a case against Shehbaz Gill, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who is now in the US, adding the name of his client was included later.

To a question by the bench, the special prosecutor said that they had a transcript which was recovered from the under-construction farmhouse of Ammad Yousaf.

Justice Ahsan asked “under what grounds, the case was registered against the petitioner,” adding “The prosecution was not giving answers to the questions of the bench.”

The special prosecutor said that there was name of ARY television administration in the case. He admitted that they had no proof at the time of registration of the case against Yousaf.

Justice Ahsan asked that what was meaning of administration as head of channel, which comes under it, adding if there was no proof then how this case was registered.

Justice Mandokhail asked that how the conspiracy could be proved with a piece of paper. The court, subsequently, accepted the petition of Yousaf and acquitted him from the sedition case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Justice Ijazul Ahsan sedition case Ammad Yousaf

Comments

1000 characters

SC acquits Ammad Yousaf in sedition case

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

NPCs: RoR again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

Pakistan expresses its concerns over misuse of ATT

Read more stories