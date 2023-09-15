BAFL 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Polyclinic Hospital: Minister displeased over non-computerisation of medicine system

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan, Thursday, expressed serious displeasure over the non-computerisation of the medicine system of the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, the second biggest health facility of the federal capital.

During a surprise visit to the health facility, the minister snubbed the hospital administration over the failure to install a computer system to check the availability of essential medicines.

The minister also directed the relevant officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines to the patients. “Any interruption in the supply of medicines will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable,” Jan warned.

The minister expressed concern over the non-computerized drug delivery system. The minister instructed that the mechanism of delivery of medicines should be computerised on an urgent basis. “If the pharmacy record is not computerised by the given deadline strict disciplinary action will be taken,” he said. He also gave instructions that computerising the records of medicines should be made available in all hospitals.

The health minister went around wards including the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) and inspected the facilities being provided. The health minister also visited the pharmacy and hospital emergency. The minister also met the patients under treatment at the hospital.

During the visit, while addressing the hospital staff, the minister said that being public servants they were all accountable as they were being paid from the national kitty. He said the provision of quality services to the patients should be the mission of the staff.

He said that as per the directions of the caretaker prime minister, the provision of quality services as well as improving the services, was the top priority of his ministry.

He said his ministry had devised an effective strategy to increase the efficiency of government hospitals and would take every step to address the complaints of the patients. He also expressed dismay over the non-availability of the MRI and CT-Scan like facility in the hospital.

