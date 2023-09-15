BAFL 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
BIPL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.39%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
FCCL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.21%)
FFL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.91%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.8%)
HUBC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.63%)
OGDC 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.14%)
PAEL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.71%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
PIOC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.86%)
PPL 73.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.89%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.89%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
SSGC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 87.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.61%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By 28.8 (0.63%)
BR30 16,260 Increased By 98.9 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,924 Increased By 273.8 (0.6%)
KSE30 16,155 Increased By 87.4 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATC denies further physical remand of Khadija Shah

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday denied Gulberg police further physical remand of Khadija Shah in Askari Tower attack case and sent her jail till September 28.

The court, however, extended physical remand of eight other suspects for five days in Askari Tower attack case.

The police produced the suspects before the court on expiry of previous remand.

The investigating officer asked the court to extend physical remand of Khadija as the investigation was still underway.

The court, however, turned down the request and sent Khadija to jail on judicial remand.

The court, however, allowed the request for the other suspects and extended their remand for next five days.

The court directed the police to produce the suspects again on September 19.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Anti Terrorism Court physical remand Khadija Shah Askari Tower attack case

Comments

1000 characters

ATC denies further physical remand of Khadija Shah

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

NPCs: RoR again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

Pakistan expresses its concerns over misuse of ATT

Read more stories