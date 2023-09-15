ATC denies further physical remand of Khadija Shah

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday denied Gulberg police further physical remand of Khadija Shah in Askari Tower attack case and sent her jail till September 28.

The court, however, extended physical remand of eight other suspects for five days in Askari Tower attack case.

The police produced the suspects before the court on expiry of previous remand.

The investigating officer asked the court to extend physical remand of Khadija as the investigation was still underway.

The court, however, turned down the request and sent Khadija to jail on judicial remand.

The court, however, allowed the request for the other suspects and extended their remand for next five days.

The court directed the police to produce the suspects again on September 19.

