KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (September 14, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
MRA Securities Al-Shaheer Corp 10,500 11.43
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 11.43
Msmaniar Financials Hub Power Co. 18,000 71.7
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 18,000 71.7
JS Global Cap. K-Electric Ltd. 5,000,000 1.92
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.92
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 127,000 562
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 127,000 562
Fortune Sec. Pak Petroleum 75,000 72.8
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 72.8
Intermarket Sec. TPL Properties 1,035,000 14.37
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,035,000 14.37
Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 5,000,000 1.15
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.15
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 11,265,500
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments