KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (September 14, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== MRA Securities Al-Shaheer Corp 10,500 11.43 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 11.43 Msmaniar Financials Hub Power Co. 18,000 71.7 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 18,000 71.7 JS Global Cap. K-Electric Ltd. 5,000,000 1.92 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.92 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 127,000 562 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 127,000 562 Fortune Sec. Pak Petroleum 75,000 72.8 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 72.8 Intermarket Sec. TPL Properties 1,035,000 14.37 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,035,000 14.37 Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 5,000,000 1.15 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.15 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 11,265,500 ===========================================================================================

