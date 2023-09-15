BAFL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.86%)
DGKC 43.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (5.03%)
FABL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.44%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
FFL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.91%)
GGL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.17%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.4%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.63%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.08%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.64%)
PIOC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.86%)
PPL 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.96%)
PRL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.24%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
SSGC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.6%)
TPLP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.21%)
TRG 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.2%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.15%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,611 Increased By 39.8 (0.87%)
BR30 16,287 Increased By 126.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 46,001 Increased By 351 (0.77%)
KSE30 16,182 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (September 14, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
MRA Securities               Al-Shaheer Corp                           10,500         11.43
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                10,500         11.43
Msmaniar Financials          Hub Power Co.                             18,000          71.7
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                18,000          71.7
JS Global Cap.               K-Electric Ltd.                        5,000,000          1.92
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             5,000,000          1.92
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Mehmood Tex.                             127,000           562
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               127,000           562
Fortune Sec.                 Pak Petroleum                             75,000          72.8
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                75,000          72.8
Intermarket Sec.             TPL Properties                         1,035,000         14.37
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             1,035,000         14.37
Arif Habib Ltd.              WorldCall Telecom                      5,000,000          1.15
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             5,000,000          1.15
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        11,265,500
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

