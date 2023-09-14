BAFL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
BIPL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
DFML 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
MLCF 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PAEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
PPL 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.21%)
SNGP 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.73%)
SSGC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 88.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
UNITY 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,566 Increased By 1.9 (0.04%)
BR30 16,167 Increased By 8.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 45,679 Increased By 88.5 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,080 Decreased By -0 (-0%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Picasso masterpiece to fetch $120mn in November auction: Sotheby’s

AFP Published 14 Sep, 2023 01:11pm
Sotheby’s art handlers adjust Pablo Picasso’s ‘Femme à la montre’ from the Emily Fisher Landau Collection during an unveiling at the Breuer Building in New York City. Photo: AFP
Sotheby’s art handlers adjust Pablo Picasso’s ‘Femme à la montre’ from the Emily Fisher Landau Collection during an unveiling at the Breuer Building in New York City. Photo: AFP

NEW YORK: The November auction of a Pablo Picasso masterpiece, the late Spanish painter’s ‘Femme a la montre’ from 1932, is expected to fetch at least $120 million, Sotheby’s announced Wednesday.

The painting, which depicts Picasso’s mistress wearing a watch, will be sold as part of a two-day auction of late New Yorker Emily Fisher Landau’s prestigious collection.

Other works up for sale include pieces by Jasper Johns, Willem de Kooning, Mark Rothko and Andy Warhol.

Rare pink diamond worth $35mn set for auction in New York

Fisher Landau, a longtime board member of the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and a renowned art patron and collector, passed away in March at age 102.

Sotheby’s said in a statement that around 120 pieces from her collection would be for sale and “estimated to bring well over $400 million” in total, with ‘Femme a la montre’ making up a significant portion.

Julian Dawes, head of the Sotheby’s Impressionist and Modern Art division, called the Picasso painting “a masterpiece by every measure.”

“It is full of joyful, passionate abandon yet at the same time it is utterly considered and resolved,” said Dawes, noting its creation in 1932 was part of Picasso’s “annus mirabilis,” or miracle year.

The year 1932 was so important in Picasso’s work that an entire exhibition was devoted to it in 2018 at London’s Tate Modern museum.

Marie-Therese Walter (1909-1977) was Picasso’s “golden muse” who would go on to be featured in “many of his most accomplished portraits,” Sotheby’s said.

The lovers met in Paris in 1927, when the Spaniard was still married to Russian-Ukrainian ballet dancer Olga Khokhlova, and while Walter was 17.

Walter, whose daughter with Picasso passed away last year, was also featured in ‘Femme assise pres d’une fenetre (Marie-Therese),’ which sold in 2021 for $103.4 million by Christie’s auction house.

Sotheby’s Dubai set to exhibit $45mn of art, jewellery and watches

Fifty years after his death in 1973 at age 91, Picasso remains one of the most influential artists of the modern world, often hailed as a dynamic and creative genius.

But in the wake of the #Metoo movement, the reputation of this workaholic with a vast output of paintings, sketches and sculpture has been tarnished by accusations he exerted a violent hold over the women who shared his life and inspired his art.

Christie's Picasso Sotheby's Tate Modern

Comments

1000 characters

Picasso masterpiece to fetch $120mn in November auction: Sotheby’s

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates further against US dollar in inter-bank

Open-market: rupee sees improvement against USD

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Oil rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Read more stories