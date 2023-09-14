BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
BIPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
DGKC 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
FABL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
FFL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
GGL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 82.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
PAEL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
PIOC 83.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PPL 72.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.48%)
PRL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.26%)
SNGP 45.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 87.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.08%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 4.2 (0.09%)
BR30 16,175 Increased By 17.3 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,671 Increased By 79.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 16,077 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China, Venezuela sign agreements on economy, trade, tourism

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2023 09:49am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro have signed bilateral cooperation agreements in areas such as economy, trade and tourism, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

The two nations also signed deals on science and technology, civil aviation and aerospace, CCTV reported on Wednesday.

The pair met during Maduro’s first visit to Beijing in five years against a backdrop of China’s testy relations with the West and energy and debt repayment talks. China is the world’s largest oil importer and oil-rich Venezuela’s largest creditor.

China and Venezuela have long-standing warm ties seen in China’s regular oil purchases despite US sanctions and financial support it bestows upon the cash-strapped Latin American country via loan-for-oil deals and investment.

China on Wednesday upgraded relations with Venezuela to an “all-weather strategic partnership”, typically reserved for a select few nations.

The world’s second-largest economy is owed over $10 billion by Venezuela, independent data showed. Xi said the two countries are “good friends with mutual trust” and common development, state media reported.

He also noted that next year will be the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the pair’s diplomatic relations.

Maduro said Venezuela supports China’s Belt and Road Initiative to boost trade infrastructure, Chinese media said, referring to a related conference in China next month.

China has said it has Belt and Road cooperation agreements with more than 150 countries and over 30 international organisations.

He also said Venezuela is willing to closely communicate and cooperate with China within multilateral frameworks such as with the BRICS group and United Nations.

Venezuela is courting membership of BRICS - a group of major emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - which recently favoured expansion.

A joint statement issued by China’s foreign ministry on Thursday stated that Venezuela is willing to join financial institutions and financing cooperation initiatives such as the New Development Bank set up by BRICS, and will continue to support the internationalisation of the yuan.

Venezuela in the statement said, as a reliable supplier with the world’s largest oil and fourth-largest natural gas reserves, it can make important contributions to BRICS’ energy agenda.

China said it is willing to support construction of special economic zones in Venezuela and both countries agreed to further develop bilateral trade and “enrich the variety of trade goods”.

In the statement they also said agreements on aviation and aerospace include future flights between the countries and cooperation in spaceflight.

The countries also agreed to deepen cooperation between legislative bodies to strengthen exchanges on legislation and governance.

China Nicolas Maduro Venezuela Chinese President Xi Jinping BRICS

Comments

1000 characters

China, Venezuela sign agreements on economy, trade, tourism

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates further against US dollar in inter-bank

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Ministry begins interviews for positions of trade officers

Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP

Read more stories