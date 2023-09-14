CJP vacates official residence

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move, the outgoing Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday vacated his official residence four days before his retirement as he is going to retire on September 16 after reaching the age of superannuation.

Bandial, the outgoing top judge of the country, moved to a residence officially reserved for outgoing judges who, according to the law, can keep the residence for six months after their retirement.

The sources said that the Chief Justice-designate Qazi Faez Isa will be setting off for the oath-taking ceremony from the official residence of the chief justice of Pakistan, marking the commencement of his tenure.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, said that the Chief Justice-designate Qazi Isa has been given the security of the chief justice as per law, and a chief security officer to look after his security has also been appointed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023