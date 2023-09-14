BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
Ministry begins interviews for positions of trade officers

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Ministry has started interviewing applicants for positions of trade and investment officers in nearly 40 countries as existing T&I officers have completed their terms.

Recently, the prime minister approved a panel of concerned ministries to interview candidates, the sources said, adding that as the interview process is completed, the merit list along with recommendations will be submitted to the PM for his final approval.

For the trade officers’ appointments, the government allocated 10% quota for overseas Pakistanis and the private sector, 40% quota for commerce and trade group for Grade 20 positions, a 50% quota for commerce and trade group for Grade 19 posts and 60% quota for Grade 18 positions.

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

The maximum age criterion for the appointments of the trade officers is 56 years and the tenure of each appointment will be three years. The candidates will have to undergo interviews and tests before being appointed as trade officers.

The trade officers will be deputed in Sydney, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Jakarta, Riyadh, Washington, London, Kandahar, Tokyo, New Delhi, Bangkok, New York, Madrid, Jeddah and other stations.

According to sources the interview panel has conducted interviews of candidates for posts of officers of BPS-18, however, interviews of BPS-19 and 20 have been deferred till next week due to other pressing engagement of caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr Gohar Ijaz.

The performance of existing T&I Officers was repeatedly criticized by the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce.

The caretaker prime minister has also sought a detailed report on the performance of Pakistan’s trade officers as the country has failed to post growth in its exports despite massive devaluation of the rupee.

The caretaker commerce minister, in his remarks stated that the IMF programme had impacted on Pakistan’s trade adding that since both the sectors, finance and energy, were interlinked under the IMF programme, it has also affected the export industry. It was further stated that the country’s trade has dropped to USD 30 billion. He further shared the businessmen’s thumb rule that for every USD 1 billion loss in trade/investment, 1 million jobs are lost.

In view of the prevailing current account deficit, circular debt and inflation, the minister said that increasing exports is the biggest challenge. It was desired by the prime minister that Commerce minister come up with a comprehensive plan for improving exports.

The sources said the government has already abolished the post of trade and investment officer in India due to poor bilateral relations.

