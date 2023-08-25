BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

Recorder Report Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 08:44am

ISLAMABAD: Dr Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, called on Dr Gohar Ejaz, Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries, in the Ministry of Commerce and congratulated him for assuming this important portfolio.

The commerce minister appreciated the unilateral trade concession of GSP Plus to Pakistan by the EU, which is of great importance to Pakistan’s export sector.

Gohar also informed about his vision to increase Pakistan’s global exports to $ 80 billion and the Ministry of Commerce vigorously preparing the framework, where special focus would be strategic export markets and potential products. The EU-27 zone is the largest export destination for Pakistani businesses and the continuation of the GSP scheme will assist Pakistan.

Gohar assumes charge with $80bn export goal on mind

Ambassador Kionka expressed her appreciation for Minister Ejaz’s vision and assured EU’s full support in helping the Ministry of Commerce.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Aybek Arif Usmanov, met Dr Gohar Ejaz. He discussed matters of mutual trade interest in Islamabad.

The minister assured the ambassador of every possible facilitation in enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Both sides expressed optimism about the potential for increased trade partnerships and cooperation in various sectors. The meeting marks a significant step towards fostering closer relations and harnessing shared opportunities for growth.

Ambassador Usmanov extended his warm congratulations to Dr Ejaz for assuming the role of caretaker federal minister. He also conveyed heartfelt well-wishes from the President and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, highlighting the importance of nurturing strong ties between the two nations.

