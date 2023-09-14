BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
Palestinian figures slam Abbas for Holocaust outburst

AFP Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

RAMALLAH, (Palestinian Territories): More than 200 Palestinian figures have condemned president Mahmud Abbas for his “reprehensible” comments claiming Jews were murdered in the Holocaust because of their “social role” and not their religion.

The public figures said they “unequivocally condemn the morally and politically reprehensible comments” by Abbas, in a letter published on Sunday.

The signatories include US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, historian Rashid Khalidi and legal scholar Noura Erakat.

“We adamantly reject any attempt to diminish, misrepresent or justify anti-Semitism, Nazi crimes against humanity or historical revisionism vis-a-vis the Holocaust,” they wrote.

The letter follows the surfacing of a video last week in which the Palestinian president said Nazis killed millions of Jews “because of usury and money” rather than anti-Semitism. The remarks made to senior members of his Fatah party in the seat of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah were swiftly condemned by the European Union and Germany as well as Israel.

