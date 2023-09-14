KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 94,023 tonnes of cargo comprising 54,657 tonnes of import cargo and 39,366 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 54,657 comprised of 24,201 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,839 tonnes of Chickpeas, 11,200 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 17,417 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 39,366 comprised of 34,666 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, & 4,700 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 4142 containers comprising of 1474 containers import and 2668 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 568 of 20’s and 444 of 40’s loaded while 06 of 20’s and 06 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 691 of 20’s and 871 of 40’s loaded containers while 40 of 20’s and 05 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 02 ships namely, Synergy Oakland and Eunice berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Northern Practise, Ssl Gujarat, Golden Marine and Gfs Pride Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Columbus, Cap Andreas, Lindsaylou and Sea-peak Galicia are expected to sail on Wednesday (today) 13th September, 2023 .

A cargo volume of 151,439 tonnes, comprising 90,367 tones imports Cargo and 61,072 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,000 Containers (2,400 TEUs Imports and 600 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two container ships, Cap Andreas and MSC Ellen & another containers ship, Maersk Pelepas are expected to take berth at Container Terminal on Wednesday, 13th September, while another containers ship, MSC Tia is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 14th August, 2023.

