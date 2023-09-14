BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (September 13, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 12-09-2023
========================== ================================================
37.324 KG        19,000        235        19,235        18,735       +500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,362        252        20,614        20,078       +536/-
===========================================================================

