Cotton market: Upward trend continues amid selective buying

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on (KCA) Wednesday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 19,000 per maund. The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 1400 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Moro, 1000 bales of Layyah, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,900 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari, 200 bales of Hasil Pur, 800 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of Mian Channu and 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 378 per kg.

