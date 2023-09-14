PTCL Group President, Minister discuss 5G spectrum auction

ISLAMABAD: The government is all set to come up with a plan to enable cashless shopping, personal transactions and payments, much like India and many similar countries.

This was stated by the caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Saif, here on Wednesday.

"Wonderful to meet the team of Karandaz which has worked over the past several years with the State Bank to introduce Pakistan’s micro-payment gateway RAAST", shared the minister on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Minister discussed ways to accelerate the roadmap towards a digitized, cashless economy. He said “Very soon, we will come up with a plan to enable cashless shopping, personal transactions and payments, much like India and many similar countries”.

The PTCL Group President and CEO, Hatem Muhammad Bamatraf, called on Dr Saif at his office on Wednesday. Matters related to 5G spectrum auction and telecom services were discussed in detail.

During the meeting, Dr Saif said that steps were underway for the provision of quality telecom services which will result in better internet and telecom services for masses. He said that 5G spectrum auction was being held in the coming months.

