BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
BIPL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FABL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
HBL 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
HUBC 82.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
OGDC 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
PIOC 83.08 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.69%)
PPL 73.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
TPLP 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,564 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,158 Increased By 16.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
White House defends US-Iran prisoner swap deal

Reuters Published September 13, 2023

WASHINGTON: The White House on Wednesday defended a US-Iran prisoner swap deal that has drawn criticism from Republicans, saying Iran gets no US sanctions relief from the deal.

The United States on Monday waived sanctions to allow the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar, a step needed to carry out a previously announced US-Iran prisoner swap, according to a US document seen by Reuters.

US will have ability to freeze Iranian funds transferred to Qatar if needed

"This it not a payment of any kind. It's not a ransom. These aren't US taxpayer dollars. We haven't lifted a single one of our sanctions on Iran," John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters.

south korea Qatar White House US Iran prisoner swap

White House defends US-Iran prisoner swap deal

