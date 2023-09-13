BAFL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
BIPL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
DGKC 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
HBL 95.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUBC 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 93.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
PAEL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 83.22 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.86%)
PPL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.11%)
PRL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,565 Increased By 5.6 (0.12%)
BR30 16,163 Increased By 21.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Reliance Retail in talks with Gulf, Singapore funds on $1.5bn injection

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2023 03:10pm

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI/DUBAI: India’s Reliance Retail is in talks with existing investors including the sovereign wealth funds of Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia for combined new investments of around $1.5 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the plan said.

Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer and is led by Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani.

The talks with investors are part of an internal target to raise $3.5 billion which the company wants to close by the end September, Reuters has reported.

Of that, QIA last month announced a $1 billion investment and KKR & Co this week $250 million.

Singapore’s GIC, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) are looking to invest at least $500 million each in Reliance Retail at a valuation of $100 billion, one of the sources told Reuters.

GIC, ADIA declined to comment, while PIF did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reliance said: “we do not comment on media speculation and rumours”.

A second source said some of the three investors could end up putting in less than $500 million, and talks were also on with at least one or two further investors for the fund raising.

Indian billionaire Ambani’s Reliance Retail in talks to raise $2.5bn: sources

“All the three investors have evaluated the company quite seriously,” said the first of the three sources, all of whom declined to be named as the discussions are private.

The final investments or funding plans could still change.

Saudi Arabia Gulf stock markets Abu Dhabi Gulf investments India’s Reliance Retail

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Reliance Retail in talks with Gulf, Singapore funds on $1.5bn injection

Sixth successive gain: rupee settles at 298.82 against US dollar in inter-bank

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

World Bank’s IFC doubles investment commitments in Pakistan to $1.5bn in FY23

‘Handful of elements’ will not be allowed to hold GB’s law and order situation hostage: Caretaker PM

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand

Oil prices extend multi-month highs on supply concerns

China says it has not banned purchase, use of foreign phone brands

Suddenly airport outsourcing plans put on ice

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

Read more stories