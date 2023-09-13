BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
Nepra grills CEOs of Discos for inflated electricity bills

Mushtaq Ghumman Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 09:12am

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday grilled Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of power Distribution Companies (Discos) for sending inflated electricity bills to the consumers just to show improvement in their recovery, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Last week, the power regulator, which always follows government’s instructions and blindly approves increase in base tariff and QTAs, took serious note of over billing across the country due to which consumers were protesting.

The regulator also received dozens of bills from consumers that proved that they received bills against units which they never consumed because Power Division had directed CEOs of Discos to improve their recovery. CEOs of Discos in turn directed their formations to show an improvement in their recovery, which was effected through sending inflated bills to consumers, on the basis that few consumers challenge their bills and fewer still take the trouble to rectify their bills.

Inflated electricity bills: Senate body assails Power Div for ‘incompetence’

On Tuesday, sources said, Nepra’s team proved with evidence that consumers were fleeced mercilessly by the Discos’ staff through sending exorbitant bills and directed the CEOs to rectify their bills immediately and take action against the staff involved in the practice.

According to an official statement issued by Nepra, the Authority took strict notice of the irregularities observed in the billing of Discos. The Authority has formulated a high level committee to check the performance of all Discos in light of the recent discrepancies and other issues in Discos and submit a detailed report within one month. The CEOs explained irregularities and intimated that action against the relevant officers/officials has already been initiated.

The Authority also directed all CEOs to eradicate all such billing issues and provide relief to the consumers on an urgent basis. The Authority on the basis of the report will initiate legal proceedings against those Discos where irregular bills have been issued.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nepra DISCOS power tariffs electricity prices electricity bills power consumers QTAs inflated power bills public protests CEOs of Discos

Comments

1000 characters
Abba ji Sep 13, 2023 08:14am
Idiots at work.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

