BAFL 40.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.26%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
DGKC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
FABL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 95.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUBC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
MLCF 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.52%)
OGDC 93.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
PIOC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.45%)
PPL 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 11 (0.24%)
BR30 16,175 Increased By 33.8 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,641 Increased By 132.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,086 Increased By 23.1 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Steel sector: FBR Member assures action over smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan

Sohail Sarfraz Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Member Customs (Operations), Zeba Hai Azhar, has assured the documented steel sector of taking strict action against steel smugglers from Iran and Afghanistan.

She expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) who briefed the Member Customs Operations about the enormity of smuggling of steel from Iran, Afghanistan and its devastating consequences for the domestic steel industry.

The PASLP delegation asked member Customs that there is a need to take urgent measures to curb the smuggling of steel on a war footing as the menace is destroying the industry.

It was also discussed that unhindered smuggling of steel has wiped out the steel industry in Quetta as well as in other parts of Balochistan. While steel industry in the rest of the country was working at a small fraction of the capacity and leading players were declaring massive losses as non-tax paid smuggled steel was badly hurting the steel industry.

The market is flooded with non-tax-paid smuggled steel billets and rebars which is openly being sold in cities like Karachi and in the rest of the country. This may be mentioned that smuggling could create implications for the country as Iran and Pakistan does not have official banking channel and smuggling is done through illegal financial transactions that can create FATF-related implications for Pakistan.

Above all, the money generated through smuggling could be used for funding terrorist activities, creating further instability and problems for the country.

Member Customs Operation was very positive and assured the steel industry that every measure would be taken to curb the menace of smuggling. She directed his staff to get clarification from the concerned officials and directed them to submit a report on the complaint lodged by the PALSP. She also directed her team to take strict action against officials found involved in smuggling-related activities. The Member Customs expressed the resolve that concrete action against smuggling will be vividly felt within the next two-week time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Afghanistan Iran steel FBR steel sector PALSP FBR Member Customs steel smuggling Zeba Hai Azhar steel smugglers

Comments

1000 characters

Steel sector: FBR Member assures action over smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Domestic collection improvement: FBR presents strategy to Shamshad

PPIB extends LoI of Mahl HHP to Dec 31, 2024

US envoy now reaches out to people of Gwadar

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

Nepra grills CEOs of Discos for inflated electricity bills

The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

Bilawal decries ‘absence of a level playing field’

Only 50pc of SECP registered entities file tax returns

Read more stories