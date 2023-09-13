BAFL 40.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.26%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
DGKC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
FABL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 95.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUBC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
MLCF 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.52%)
OGDC 93.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
PIOC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.45%)
PPL 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,571 Increased By 11.3 (0.25%)
BR30 16,175 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,643 Increased By 134.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 24.7 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Abnormally dry conditions prevail in Sindh

Hamid Waleed Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

LAHORE: Abnormally dry conditions are prevailing in the districts of Sindh due to the below-normal rainfall during August 2023, said sources from Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Signs of mild drought are becoming evident in districts like Umerkot, Tharparkar and Sanghar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Shahdad Kot and Shaheed Benazirabad, central and southern districts of Balochistan (Chagi, Gawadar, Harnai, Kech, Kharan, Mastung Nushki, Pishin, Panjgur, Qila Abdullah, Quetta and Washuk) and the Cholistan region (Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan) in Punjab.

Due to low rainfall and high temperature the water stress conditions emerged which have started to impact the vegetation over these areas.

Meanwhile, said the sources, the month of July was proved as the hottest forever globally. However, there were some good rainy spells in the case of Pakistan, they added.

According to the sources, the month of August was the second driest month in Pakistan during the last 63 years as 65.9 percent below normal rainfall was recorded in the country.

They said overall the country received normal rainfall up till now throughout the current monsoon season and the highest deficit in rainfall was experienced in Sindh and Balochistan during the month.

Sindh province highly depends upon monsoon season (July-September), which contributes almost 80 percent of the annual rainfall. August is known to be the second wettest monsoon month in the country.

According to the sources, Sindh, Balochistan and Cholistan remained dry from October to December in between 1981-2010. Keeping in view the climatology and current seasonal forecast of PMD for these areas, drought conditions may intensify and affect agriculture and livestock. Dry conditions will also cause water stress for the sowing of Rabi crops.

The NDMC is continuously monitoring the drought situation over the country and keeping the stakeholders and general public updated by issuing drought information on a weekly, fortnightly and monthly basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PMD Rainfall monsoon NDMC

Comments

1000 characters

Abnormally dry conditions prevail in Sindh

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Domestic collection improvement: FBR presents strategy to Shamshad

PPIB extends LoI of Mahl HHP to Dec 31, 2024

US envoy now reaches out to people of Gwadar

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

Nepra grills CEOs of Discos for inflated electricity bills

The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

Bilawal decries ‘absence of a level playing field’

Only 50pc of SECP registered entities file tax returns

Read more stories