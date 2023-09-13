Abnormally dry conditions prevail in Sindh

LAHORE: Abnormally dry conditions are prevailing in the districts of Sindh due to the below-normal rainfall during August 2023, said sources from Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Signs of mild drought are becoming evident in districts like Umerkot, Tharparkar and Sanghar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Shahdad Kot and Shaheed Benazirabad, central and southern districts of Balochistan (Chagi, Gawadar, Harnai, Kech, Kharan, Mastung Nushki, Pishin, Panjgur, Qila Abdullah, Quetta and Washuk) and the Cholistan region (Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan) in Punjab.

Due to low rainfall and high temperature the water stress conditions emerged which have started to impact the vegetation over these areas.

Meanwhile, said the sources, the month of July was proved as the hottest forever globally. However, there were some good rainy spells in the case of Pakistan, they added.

According to the sources, the month of August was the second driest month in Pakistan during the last 63 years as 65.9 percent below normal rainfall was recorded in the country.

They said overall the country received normal rainfall up till now throughout the current monsoon season and the highest deficit in rainfall was experienced in Sindh and Balochistan during the month.

Sindh province highly depends upon monsoon season (July-September), which contributes almost 80 percent of the annual rainfall. August is known to be the second wettest monsoon month in the country.

According to the sources, Sindh, Balochistan and Cholistan remained dry from October to December in between 1981-2010. Keeping in view the climatology and current seasonal forecast of PMD for these areas, drought conditions may intensify and affect agriculture and livestock. Dry conditions will also cause water stress for the sowing of Rabi crops.

The NDMC is continuously monitoring the drought situation over the country and keeping the stakeholders and general public updated by issuing drought information on a weekly, fortnightly and monthly basis.

