SIEHS launches Rescue 1122 services across Sindh

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

KARACHI: Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS) organized Sindh-wide launch of Rescue 1122 and “Youm-e-Difa-o-Shuhada-e-Pakistan” at Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim here.

The launch of the Rescue 1122 ambulance services across 30 districts of Sindh with more than 350 ambulances on the roads has provided the entire populace of the province access to global health coverage services.

Sindh’s caretaker Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz was the Chief Guest at the event where he stated that SIEHS 1122 has done a commendable job in a very short span of time.

Talking on this occasion, Brig Tarique Quadir, CEO of SIEHS acknowledged and appreciated the exceptional support extended by the Government of Sindh in making SIEHS a success.

“SIEHS will soon be further bolstered with an additional number of ambulances, firefighting equipment, and technical teams, to accommodate a larger region and population,” said the CEO.

Also, he added, we have intentions to launch outreach initiatives to educate individuals in life-saving techniques and enhance their way of living.

The ceremony was attended by the Guest of Honour Lt General Javed Zia (retd), ex-Corps Commander, Balochistan, along with representatives from the embassies in Karachi, businessmen, law enforcement agencies, media personnel, local dignitaries, and representatives of the community.

