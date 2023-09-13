BAFL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Pakistan

KDA directed to implement complaint management system

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

KARACHI: Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Sindh Manzoor Ali Sheikh has directed to the director general Karachi Development Authority to implement the complaint management system for the convenience of the people on urgent basis.

He expressed this during a meeting with the delegation of Karachi Development Authority. He underscored the need to make the Karachi Development Authority a profitable and financially stable institution and to utilize all available resources in the best possible way.

The ACS LG Sindh directed that all the land records, tenders and auction details must be updated on the authority’s website in real time.

He stressed that the officials should focus on increasing recovery and revenue generation and those who fail to compliance shall be given explanation calls.

Manzoor Ali Shaikh issued instructions for introducing enterprise resource planning system to make the IT infrastructure more functional and efficient and to provide the links of the relevant institutions on the website of KDA. The ACS directed the KDA officials to collect the monthly rent from the tenants as per the revised tariff and instruct to issue legal notices to those who are not paying the monthly rent regularly.

In separate meeting with the delegation of Sindh Building Control Authority, the additional chief secretary LG Sindh said that his office should be informed on a daily basis about all the demolition activities carried out by the Sindh Building Control Authority, all the field inspectors should duly compile and submit the details of illegal buildings in each union council within one week. The ACS LG directed that within one month one window and single window operation should be fully enabled and the manual application process should be moved online.

Manzoor Ali Sheikh emphasised that all the records of Sindh Building Control Authority should be preserved in the archived and digitised in a month time and the digital link of all the existing SBCA records should be displayed on the authority’s website for general public.

He said that Sindh Building Control Authority’s portal link and website should be updated with all the land and legal records and must be made fully functional within a week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

