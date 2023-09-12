BAFL 40.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
BIPL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.09%)
DGKC 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.33%)
FABL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FCCL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
HBL 96.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
HUBC 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.77%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 93.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.75%)
PAEL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.1%)
PIOC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.67%)
PPL 72.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.79%)
PRL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-7.62%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.29%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.12%)
TELE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 89.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.5%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,559 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.79%)
BR30 16,141 Decreased By -162 (-0.99%)
KSE100 45,508 Decreased By -357.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 16,063 Decreased By -120 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US will have ability to freeze Iranian funds transferred to Qatar if needed

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2023 11:06pm

WASHINGTON: If necessary, the United States will have the ability to freeze $6 billion in Iranian funds being transferred from South Korean to Qatari accounts as part of a prisoner swap deal, the State Department said on Tuesday.

US, Iran in talks to cool tensions with a mutual ‘understanding’

"The Treasury Department has strict oversight over the use of those funds. We have visibility into how they are used, and we have the ability to police their use," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters, adding that the criterion is that the funds be spent for humanitarian purposes.

US Qatar Matthew Miller Iranian funds

Comments

1000 characters

US will have ability to freeze Iranian funds transferred to Qatar if needed

Inter-bank market: rupee settles below 300 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee closes at 297-300 against USD

Bilawal laments lack of 'level playing field' for political parties

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

KSE-100 extends losses as interest rate hike concerns persist

With aim to enable electric motorcycles in Pakistan, Zyp Technologies announces $1.2mn seed round

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

OGDCL initiates hydrocarbon production from Nashpa-11 well

Read more stories