Jazz refutes SNGPL gas theft claims as ‘baseless’

ISLAMABAD: Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, strongly refutes Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s (SNGPL) baseless allegation of gas theft, it stated in a press release issued on Tuesday.

“It is pertinent to note that Jazz has over 15,000 towers nationwide and does not use natural gas on any of its sites, categorically refuting any claims suggesting otherwise,” it said.

“Moreover, there is no provision for gas use in any of the diesel power generators deployed at the Jazz sites across its network. Even in the image shared by SNGPL of the Karak site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a diesel generator can be seen, which directly contradicts the inaccurate assertions made by the gas company.”

The company said that accusing Jazz of gas theft at one of its sites is frivolous and lacks merit.

“SNGPL’s accusation against a large multinational like Jazz, which is among the significant taxpayers with over $10.5 billion invested in Pakistan, holds no basis. Baseless accusations like this can undermine investor confidence and have the potential to negatively impact the country’s economy.

“Jazz ensures that its electricity and fuel arrangements are completely legitimate. As part of its backup power plan, Jazz has established agreements with third-party vendors to exclusively supply diesel fuel for generators at multiple locations.”

Jazz’s statement comes after SNGPL posted on X, formerly Twitter, that it was “has been revealed that a foreign mobile phone company operating in Pakistan is involved in gas theft”.