Red Cross appeals for over $100mn to help quake-hit Morocco

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2023 02:07pm
GENEVA: The Red Cross appealed Tuesday for more than $100 million to provide desperately needed assistance in Morocco, days after a powerful earthquake killed more than 2,800 people.

Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in

“We are seeking 100 million Swiss francs ($112 million) to be able to deliver on the most pressing needs at this time, which include health, water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter relief items and basic needs,” Caroline Holt, global director of operations at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told reporters in Geneva.

