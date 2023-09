ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah, on Monday, resigned from his office, sources said.

The sources said that Shah forwarded his resignation to the NAB chairman, and stated that he could not continue his work due to personal reasons.

On September 9, NAB Prosecutor General former Justice Syed Asghar Haider resigned from his post citing personal engagements.

