LHC issues arrest warrants for IG Islamabad

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued arrest warrant of Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police in contempt case for September 18.

The arrest warrants of IG Islamabad were issued in contempt case filed over the arrest of PTI President and former Punjab chief minister Ch Pervez Elahi by his wife Qaisara. The court had sought replies from the superintendent jail and police officials regarding the re-arrest of Pervez Elahi.

All the police officials filed their replies to the contempt notices however the IG Islamabad neither appeared before the court nor filed his reply. The court took serious notice of absence of IG Islamabad and issued contempt notice to him.

