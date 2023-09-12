BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.1%)
DGKC 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.2%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.07%)
PIOC 81.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
PPL 73.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.77%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.19%)
SNGP 45.27 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.3%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.04%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 90.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St rises on Tesla boost as investors await data

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were on course for their best day in two weeks on Monday as Tesla led gains in megacaps, while investors awaited inflation data due later this week for clues on the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path.

Tesla jumped 8.7% as Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “overweight” from “equal-weight”, saying the EV maker’s Dojo supercomputer could boost the company’s market value by nearly $600 billion.

Shares of other megacaps including Apple, Microsoft and Amazon rose between 0.1% and 2.4%%.

The S&P 500 consumer discretionary stocks rose 2.2% to their highest level in a month, leading gains in key S&P 500 sectors. Energy shares were a major drag, down 1.1%.

Investors now await the crucial consumer and producer prices data as well as retail sales numbers due later this week. A survey by New York Fed showed that Americans’ overall views on inflation were little changed in August, as they predicted rising costs for homes and food, while expecting bleaker personal financial health.

“I don’t expect anything (on rates) in September,” said Anthony Denier, CEO at brokerage Webull.

“I do expect more movement towards the end of the year, but as long as the jobs data continues on the trend that we’re seeing, the Fed won’t need to be aggressive and that’s going to be good for markets of course.” Wall Street had logged weekly losses on Friday after a recent uptick in oil prices and stronger-than-expected economic data fueled concerns of sticky inflation and interest rates staying higher for longer.

Traders see a 93% chance of the central bank holding its interest rates at current levels in the September meeting, while their odds for a pause in November stand at nearly 61%, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Treasury yields inched up on Monday, with yields on 2-year note, considered to best reflect short-term interest rate expectations, hovering around 4.9906%. Fed officials have entered a blackout period, during which they usually do not make public comments, until the policy decision outcome on Sept. 20.

At 11:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 18.53 points, or 0.05%, at 34,595.12, the S&P 500 was up 15.91 points, or 0.36%, at 4,473.40, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 94.04 points, or 0.68%, at 13,855.57.

