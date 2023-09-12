BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
Electricity theft: HCSTSI welcomes formation of task force

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani while congratulating to interim Government of Sindh and Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam for constituting the Provincial Task Force for Anti-Theft Electric City.

He said that this step will play an important role in facing important issues like electricity theft, catching the electricity thieves and punishing them severely and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to the businessmen and citizens.

He stated that this provisional task force will also provide support to divisional/district enforcement committee in the operations, comprehensive public awareness campaign, recovery from electricity thieves and defaulters.

He said that establishment of this provincial task force is commendable but unfortunately the representatives of business community and civil society are not included in this provincial task force.

He emphatically said that the business community is the most affected by electricity theft and its non-supply. The business community can provide valuable input in predicting and providing support for the severity of theft based on various economic factors so as Civil Society.

The representatives of the society organizations know the concerns and needs of the general public better.

The advice of both these stakeholders can be of great support in formulating strategies to prevent electricity theft and the valuable advice of the business community and civil society. With the valuable suggestions of the business community and civil society, the efficiency of the institution can also be improved.

The improvement of the efficiency of the institutions and stoppage the theft of electricity can provide cheap electricity to the businessmen and the citizens, following these all strategies can promote the declining farming industry in Pakistan which will also improve the economy of the country.

He strongly appealed to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh and the Chief Secretary of Sindh to ensure the involvement of the representatives of the business community and civil society in this Provincial Task Force for Anti-Theft Electric City in order to achieve lasting and sustainable results.

So that not only the revolving debts of electricity can be reduced but also the problems of electricity production and supply can be eliminated and the reasons hindering the economic development can be stopped.

