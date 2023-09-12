Gold, silver prices fall

KARACHI: Slump in gold and silver prices on Monday continued on the local market, traders said.

Gold further lost Rs2600 to reach Rs209400 per tola and Rs2229 to Rs179527 per 10 grams. Silver prices dropped by Rs50 to Rs2500 per tola and Rs42.87 to Rs2143.34 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2826 per ounce and silver for $23.18 per ounce, traders said.

