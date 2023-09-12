3403 commercial meters, 5607 domestic meters replaced: SNGPL

LAHORE: General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Lahore Bilal Asghar on Monday said that 3403 suspected commercial meters have been replaced, 35607 suspected domestic meters have been replaced while gas theft worth 160 million has been detected.

While addressing an emergent press conference Bilal Asghar said that an action has been taken against 102 customers who were using the domestic connection for commercial purposes. Gas theft of worth 160 million has been detected and FIR has been registered against 45 customers who were involved in gas theft.

He also said 45 teams are taking direct action against gas thieves. He further said since last January, gas of worth one billion 45 crores of gas has been saved.

The connections of 72 consumers who were illegally supplying gas to other houses have been disconnected. Gas is being given three times to the domestic consumers and 24 hours to all the others. Action has been taken against 240 consumers who were using compressors.

The General Manager said that cyber locks have been installed in 31 industries. He said with the help of cyber lock SNGPL is receiving the data of the industry on a daily basis. In the near future, cyber locks will be installed in 535 industries of Lahore region.

