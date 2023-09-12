Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (September 11, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 297.00
Open Offer Rs 300.00
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.43
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
509.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 12
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
356.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 12
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.92
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Sep 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
82.45
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Bank Al-Falah / Sep 12
Bank Alfalah Limited(BAFL)
|
59,316,454
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 12
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,653,274
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 12
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
11,683,396
▲ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Sep 12
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
9,671,832
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. (R) / Sep 12
The Searle Company Limited (R)(SEARLR2)
|
8,789,606
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Sep 12
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
7,997,500
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Sep 12
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
6,296,596
▲ 0.00
|
Nishat Chun.Pow. / Sep 12
Nishat Chunian Power Limited(NCPL)
|
5,355,500
▲ 0.00
|
Silk Bank Ltd / Sep 12
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
5,210,000
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
4,502,615
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 11
|
301.30
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 11
|
301.10
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 11
|
146.66
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 11
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 11
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / Sep 11
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 11
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 11
|
4487.46
|
India Sensex / Sep 11
|
67127.08
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 11
|
32562.94
|
Nasdaq / Sep 11
|
13917.89
|
Hang Seng / Sep 11
|
18008.40
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 11
|
7496.87
|
Dow Jones / Sep 11
|
34663.72
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 11
|
15800.99
|
France CAC40 / Sep 11
|
7278.27
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 11
|
87.62
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 11
|
18235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 11
|
179527
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 11
|
1922.46
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 11
|
88.20
