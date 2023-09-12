KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (September 11, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
244,807,775 168,078,826 9,060,279,402 5,854,956,830
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 637,343,525 (739,280,779) (101,937,255)
Local Individuals 5,317,577,198 (5,480,638,479) (163,061,280)
Local Corporates 4,467,829,854 (4,202,831,319) 264,998,535
