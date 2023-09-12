Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Kohinoor Textile 30.06.2023 Nil 2,407.262 8.05 19.10.2023 13.10.2023 to
Ltd. Mills Year End 12.00.P.M 19.10.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Dunea Pakistan 30.06.2023 200% (F) 665.164 35.25 25.10.2023 18.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 25.10.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
