KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Kohinoor Textile 30.06.2023 Nil 2,407.262 8.05 19.10.2023 13.10.2023 to Ltd. Mills Year End 12.00.P.M 19.10.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Dunea Pakistan 30.06.2023 200% (F) 665.164 35.25 25.10.2023 18.10.2023 to Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 25.10.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023