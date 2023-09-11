BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2023 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: Inland Revenue Intelligence Directorate Karachi has busted an inter-province gang of fake/ flying sales tax invoice mafia and arrested four suspects involved in the scam, causing revenue loss of Rs11.692 billion to the national exchequer.

In a criminal case registered in recent past in the Court of Special Judge Custom & Taxation Karachi, the IR Intelligence team arrested first accused from Faisalabad on the basis of technical information, who was filing fake sales tax returns of various dummy firms from his house.

The second accused connected with the scam has been arrested from PRAL Call Centre, Islamabad who while working as facilitation officer at PRAL was found involved in providing user ID/ Password of inactive sales tax registered units to the fake invoice mafia agents against financial benefit.

Fake/flying invoices: Taxmen told to conduct probe into cases of big cos

The day when Intelligence team of I&I-IR Karachi picked him for investigation, officers recovered Rs1600 million fake output tax data from accused official PRAL computer which he prepared for supply to a mafia person through FBR e-filing system (IRIS) but could not be executed due to I&I raid.

Later, on his disclosure another mafia agent/ broker, belonging to Karachi who was travelling in nearby vicinity of Murree/ Islamabad was also arrested on a technical tip of with the active assistance of other intelligence agency.

The fourth accused of the episode was taken into custody again from industrial city Faisalabad, who was also an ex-employee of PRAL Faisalabad but dismissed from service in 2014 due to his wrongdoings who later became an advocate and presently member of District Bar, Faisalabad.

Interestingly, all accused were in contact through mobile/ WhatsApp communication and used to share data of fake input/ output tax on excel sheets for demand and supply of fake input in supply chain.

All four accused after investigation and completion of physical remand in I&I custody are presently under judicial custody at the Central Prison Karachi. Sources close to the anti-fraud wing of Inland Revenue FBR have confirmed that this is first time that a whole gang has been smashed by the Directorate of I&I-IR Karachi.

Authorities have reiterated that the time has come to eliminate menace of fake/ flying invoices from country which has caused billions of rupees loss to national exchequer.

However, authorities’ focus has now shifted to other stakeholders/ partners in supply chain of the instant scam who have claimed illegal input tax against bogus invoices. The department has; however, decided to strictly follow guidelines of the apex courts in various judgements regarding recovery of evaded amount of tax and prosecution of beneficiaries/ partners in such supply chain scam.

Arrest of more culprits in the scam is expected soon as the Court has issued arrest warrants of many accused who have reportedly gone underground but authorities as part of ongoing national derive against fraudsters and smugglers are putting all out efforts in collaboration of other law enforcement and intelligence agencies to apprehend the fraudsters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Sales Tax Inland Revenue tax cases national exchequer sales tax invoices Fake invoices fake sales tax invoice mafia IR Intelligence Directorate Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Unchallenged tax demand case: FTO waiting for tax officials’ response

Judges, armed forces’ personnel exempted from NAO: AGP

MoITT not yet ready to launch Starlink internet services

Chinese investor seeks fast-track forum for getting justice

PPP’s allies may be running away from elections: Bilawal

Power pilferers: IESCO detects 105 meters, imposes Rs7.567m fine

Martyred policemen: Steps being taken for welfare of heirs

Read more stories