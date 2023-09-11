BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Grand operation against electricity theft in FESCO region launched

Press Release Published 11 Sep, 2023 06:32am

FAISALABAD: Grand Operation against electricity theft is going on in all eight districts of FESCO region. More than 57 people have been fined more than 45 Lacs for being involved in electricity theft. Strict action is being taken against them.

FESCO special raiding teams caught 57 more electricity thieves red-handed from different areas of FESCO’s six operation circles of Faisalabad First, Second, Jhang, Toba, Mianwali and Sargodha.

They were found guilty of electricity theft by making holes in the body of the meter, tempering, with shunt system and hole the body of the meter. After disconnecting the connections of these electricity thieves, they were issued fines of more than 45 lakhs in the form of more than 150,000 detection units.

While 57 more applications have been filed for registration of FIR’s in the relevant police stations for legal action against them. Chief Executive Officer hole Engineer Bashir Ahmad has appealed to the consumers to keep a close watch on the incidents of electricity theft in their surroundings and their Identify and report to hole immediately. The total number of power theft cases in FESCO region during the two days has increased to 106.

In the light of the orders of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), large-scale transfers of officers were made in the FESCO Region to make the ongoing special campaign against electricity theft more effective and to maintain its transparency. 195 officers of various cadres of FESCO have been transferred. They include 13 Superintending Engineers, 52 Executive Engineers/Deputy Commercial Managers and 130 SDOs/Revenue Officers. While 14 FESCO officers with low performance have been posted on desk jobs at FESCO Headquarters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

faisalabad FESCO ministry of energy anti power theft drives electricity theft FESCO region

Comments

1000 characters

Grand operation against electricity theft in FESCO region launched

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Unchallenged tax demand case: FTO waiting for tax officials’ response

Judges, armed forces’ personnel exempted from NAO: AGP

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

MoITT not yet ready to launch Starlink internet services

Chinese investor seeks fast-track forum for getting justice

PPP’s allies may be running away from elections: Bilawal

Power pilferers: IESCO detects 105 meters, imposes Rs7.567m fine

Martyred policemen: Steps being taken for welfare of heirs

Read more stories