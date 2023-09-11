FAISALABAD: Grand Operation against electricity theft is going on in all eight districts of FESCO region. More than 57 people have been fined more than 45 Lacs for being involved in electricity theft. Strict action is being taken against them.

FESCO special raiding teams caught 57 more electricity thieves red-handed from different areas of FESCO’s six operation circles of Faisalabad First, Second, Jhang, Toba, Mianwali and Sargodha.

They were found guilty of electricity theft by making holes in the body of the meter, tempering, with shunt system and hole the body of the meter. After disconnecting the connections of these electricity thieves, they were issued fines of more than 45 lakhs in the form of more than 150,000 detection units.

While 57 more applications have been filed for registration of FIR’s in the relevant police stations for legal action against them. Chief Executive Officer hole Engineer Bashir Ahmad has appealed to the consumers to keep a close watch on the incidents of electricity theft in their surroundings and their Identify and report to hole immediately. The total number of power theft cases in FESCO region during the two days has increased to 106.

In the light of the orders of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), large-scale transfers of officers were made in the FESCO Region to make the ongoing special campaign against electricity theft more effective and to maintain its transparency. 195 officers of various cadres of FESCO have been transferred. They include 13 Superintending Engineers, 52 Executive Engineers/Deputy Commercial Managers and 130 SDOs/Revenue Officers. While 14 FESCO officers with low performance have been posted on desk jobs at FESCO Headquarters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023