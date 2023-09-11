BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
All set for livestock, agri-fisheries expo in Peshawar

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2023 06:32am

PESHAWAR: Preparations are in full swing for the International Livestock Agri-Fisheries Expo, which will be held on October 4-5, 2023 at Paramount Club, Peshawar.

Organised by Inbox Pakistan and Livestock Farmers Welfare Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the exhibition is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s largest dairy, livestock, agriculture and fisheries exhibition, which will provide information on modern farming technologies and quality products.

The aim of the expo is to make farmers aware of modern farming and shift towards profitable farming by improving production.

The delegation of Livestock Farmers Welfare Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the leadership of Provincial President Muhammad Asif Awan and General Secretary Dr. Qazi Zia-ul-Rehman invited the Chief Executive of Inbox Pakistan and Chief Organizer of International Livestock Agri-Fisheries Expo Muhammad Waqas Ali to participate in the Expo.

