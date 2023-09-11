BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
Pakistan

Research culture in healthcare urged

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2023 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for National Health Services Dr Nadeem Jan has emphasised on promoting the culture of research in the country’s health sector.

While addressing the concluding session of National Health Research Conference in Islamabad on Sunday, the minister said that we have to take more steps in the health sector to cater to the needs of growing population. Dr Jan said Pakistan will host a global health security summit soon to be attended by health experts from various countries.

health sector Health Research caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan

