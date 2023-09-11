Sugar mills: LCCI urges govt to re-introduce track- and-trace system

LAHORE: Welcoming the steps being taken by the government to discourage the smuggling of sugar, the Progressive Group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has asked the government to re-introduce “track and trace” system in the sugar mills to permanently resolve the issue of black-marketing and unjustifiable profiteering.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Progressive Group’s Central Leader and LCCI Executive Committee Member Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer said that if this system is still operating in the mills, then there is a need to make it more effective and accurate to ascertain the production of the sweetener in the country and its sale to genuine industrial and domestic consumers at affordable rates.

He said this method could help arrest the sudden upward surge in the sugar prices, formation of cartels and pushing the rates beyond the purchasing power of the common man. Likewise, it could also help the confectionary, beverages and other industries to access cheaper sugar to keep their products’ prices within the reach of the common users.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023