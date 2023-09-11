BAFL 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
CNERGY 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.13%)
DGKC 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
FABL 22.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
FFL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
HBL 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
HUBC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 96.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PAEL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.61%)
PPL 73.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.38%)
PRL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.15%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.88%)
SSGC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.69%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
TPLP 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 91.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,626 Increased By 17.5 (0.38%)
BR30 16,360 Increased By 93.5 (0.57%)
KSE100 46,058 Increased By 44 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,295 Increased By 49.8 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sindh Premier League: PCB issues NOC

Press Release Published 11 Sep, 2023 07:27am

KARACHI: Sindh Premier League President Arif Malik, along with former provincial minister of Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, met Chairman PCB Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf at PCB headquarters.

In the meeting, PCB issued an NOC for the Sindh Premier League. PCB Director Domestic Nadeem Khan and other officials of PCB were also present.

On the occasion, former provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that SPL is being organised in accordance with the vision of People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In the light of his instructions, players who never had a chance to showcase their talents should be included in this league.

He expressed happiness that PCB has issued the NOC for SPL. He credited former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the entire cabinet for their efforts in bringing SPL from its initial idea to its current state.

Chairman PCB Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf expressed hope that the successful hosting of SPL would undoubtedly contribute to a new chapter in the sports history of Sindh and continue to play a pivotal role.

President SPL Arif Malik considered obtaining the NOC as an important step towards their success. He mentioned that everyone would witness a renewed enthusiasm in their preparations for organizing this league successfully.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB Syed Nasir Hussain Shah NOC PCB chairman Arif Malik Zaka Ashraf Sindh Premier League

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh Premier League: PCB issues NOC

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Unchallenged tax demand case: FTO waiting for tax officials’ response

Judges, armed forces’ personnel exempted from NAO: AGP

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

MoITT not yet ready to launch Starlink internet services

Chinese investor seeks fast-track forum for getting justice

PPP’s allies may be running away from elections: Bilawal

Power pilferers: IESCO detects 105 meters, imposes Rs7.567m fine

Martyred policemen: Steps being taken for welfare of heirs

Read more stories