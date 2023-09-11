Sindh Premier League: PCB issues NOC

KARACHI: Sindh Premier League President Arif Malik, along with former provincial minister of Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, met Chairman PCB Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf at PCB headquarters.

In the meeting, PCB issued an NOC for the Sindh Premier League. PCB Director Domestic Nadeem Khan and other officials of PCB were also present.

On the occasion, former provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that SPL is being organised in accordance with the vision of People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In the light of his instructions, players who never had a chance to showcase their talents should be included in this league.

He expressed happiness that PCB has issued the NOC for SPL. He credited former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the entire cabinet for their efforts in bringing SPL from its initial idea to its current state.

Chairman PCB Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf expressed hope that the successful hosting of SPL would undoubtedly contribute to a new chapter in the sports history of Sindh and continue to play a pivotal role.

President SPL Arif Malik considered obtaining the NOC as an important step towards their success. He mentioned that everyone would witness a renewed enthusiasm in their preparations for organizing this league successfully.

