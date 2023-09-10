BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
Canada's Trudeau stuck in India after aircraft breaks down

AFP Published September 10, 2023

NEW DELHI: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his entire delegation were forced to extend their stay in New Delhi for the G20 summit by an extra day Sunday when his aircraft broke down, Canadian officials confirmed.

Trudeau arrived in India for the meeting of the leaders of 20 leading economies on Friday.

He was due to return home Sunday after laying a wreath at a memorial to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, but a mechanical fault kept him in India overnight.

G20 summit: Who is coming to India, and who is not

The Canadian High Commission in New Delhi referred AFP to a statement from Trudeau's office saying that the Canadian air force, which operates the plane, had informed the delegation it "was experiencing technical difficulties".

"These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternative arrangements are made," it added.

Canada's CTV identified the plane as an Airbus, saying it was not clear when it would be able to return, adding it "isn't the first time" it had had problems.

Trudeau's presence at the G20 summit was lower-key than some of his G7 counterparts, and came against a backdrop of tensions between his government and host India over Ottawa's handling of rightwing Sikh separatists.

New Delhi accuses Ottawa of turning a blind eye to the activities of radical Sikh nationalists who seek a separate Sikh homeland in northern India.

SAMIR SARDANA Sep 10, 2023 10:58pm
THE NEWS IS THAT JUSTIN STOOD UP TO CHAIWALA AND REFUSED TO ACCEPT THE CHAI STORY AND DHOKLAS ! JUSTIN SUPORTS THE K CAUSE ! A TRUE FOLLOWER OF JESUS ! IN FACT JUSTIN SAID THAT CHAIWALA STATEMENTS ARE INTERFERENCE IN CANADA AFFAIRS ! THE SECOND K - KASHMIR SHOULD ALSO SHIFT TO OTTAWA ! SAMIR SARDANA AND THEN COMES MANIPUR ORGANISATIONS AND OTHER NORTH EAST FREEDOM FIGHTERS !
