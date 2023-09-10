BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on rising oil prices; Saudi falls

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2023 06:44pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday in response to Friday’s rise in oil prices, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to close lower.

Oil prices gained almost 1% to a nine-month high on Friday on rising US diesel futures and worries about tight oil supplies after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts earlier in the week.

In Qatar, the index gained 1.1%, with most stocks on the index in positive territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar which advanced 3.5%.

Gulf bourses end mixed; Saudi posts biggest weekly loss in a month

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank losing 0.9% and a 1.7% decrease in Alinma Bank.

The International Monetary Fund expects GDP growth in Saudi Arabia to slow further from the current 1.9% forecast to reflect the latest extension of oil production cuts, an agency official said, even as non-oil growth is seen remaining strong.

The world’s top oil exporter is also projected to swing to a fiscal deficit of 1.2% of GDP in 2023, from a surplus of 2.5% in 2022, the IMF said in its latest Article IV report.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index climbed 1%, hitting an all-time high, buoyed by a 4.7% jump in tobacco monopoly Easter Company.

Egypt’s net foreign reserves reached $34.928 billion in August from $34.879 billion in July, the central bank said on Thursday.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.5% to 11,154

QATAR gained 1.1% to 10,346

EGYPT rose 1% to 19,578

BAHRAIN was flat at 1,941

OMAN added 0.1% to 4,696

KUWAIT increased 0.3% to 7,710

Gulf markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets gain on rising oil prices; Saudi falls

Major tax drive initiated against defaulters

Morocco earthquake kills more than 2,000 people, survivors sleep rough

Afghan Taliban criticises closure of main border crossing with Pakistan

G20 summit ends with India, Brazil and Russia boasting success

Sri Lanka slashes Asia Cup ticket prices by up to 95% to fill empty stadiums

India, Saudi Arabia likely to sign energy cooperation pact on Monday

Pakistan, China to jointly establish Earth Sciences research institute

Egypt’s August headline inflation jumps to a record 37.4%

Fake/flying invoices: FBR places safeguards following FTO’s orders

New visa regime announced to make an ‘open Pakistan’

Read more stories