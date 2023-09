LONDON: Britain recorded its hottest day of 2023 so far on Saturday, with provisional data showing a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius (91.8 degrees Fahrenheit) at London’s Kew Gardens.

This year’s previous high was 32.6 C, reached on Thursday.

Britain’s national weather service said Saturday was also the sixth day in a row the country has recorded a temperature above 30 C, well above average for the time of year.