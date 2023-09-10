Pakistan expresses solidarity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday expressed solidarity with the government and people of Morocco following a devastating earthquake hit parts of the country and also offered assistance. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the people and government of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco and express their heartfelt sympathies and condolences at the tragic loss of lives in Friday’s earthquake. “We have also conveyed our offer of assistance to Morocco,” she said.

She said that Pakistan’s Embassy in Rabat has reached out to the Pakistani community to inquire about their safety. “As per initial reports all Pakistani nationals are safe. We will continue to monitor the situation to facilitate them in the wake of this tragedy,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023