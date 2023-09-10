BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Review of Judgments and Orders Act’ Law ministry files review petition against SC verdict

Terence J Sigamony Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice, on Saturday, filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict on the SC Review of Judgments and Orders Act, 2023.

The Law Ministry has sought 15 days time to file additional documents, which the SC Registrar’s Office has accepted, said the sources.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, on August 11, declared the SC Review of Judgements and Orders Act, 2023, ultra vires the constitution being beyond the legislative competence of the parliament, therefore, struck it down as null and void and of no legal effect.

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

The bench in the 51-page judgment, unanimously, declared that the parliament was not competent to legislate with respect to Article 188 in the manner it has done by way SC Review (Judgments and Orders) Act, 2023. Justice Munib also wrote a 30-page additional note.

It stated that all review petitions, whether filed against judgments and orders passed under the original or appellate jurisdiction of this Court are and shall continue to be governed by the provisions of Article 188 of the 1973 Constitution read with the SC Rules, 1980.

Three constitutional petitions were filed against the Review Judgments and Orders Act, wherein, it was contended that enlargement of the review jurisdiction is to the ambit of appellate jurisdiction under the provisions of Entry 55 of the Federal Legislative List.

They had contended that the conferment of the appellate power in the review tantamount to enlarge the review jurisdiction. Such enlargement is not envisaged in Article 185 of the constitution, therefore, the constitution amendment is necessary with the respect of the Review Act that purportedly has the same effect as the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, which is already under challenged and suspended by this Court on April 13.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court Justice Ijazul Ahsan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial Justice Munib Akhtar

Comments

1000 characters

‘Review of Judgments and Orders Act’ Law ministry files review petition against SC verdict

Pakistan pursuing proactive diplomacy: Jilani

Joint efforts targeting $2bn disbursements: World Bank

FBR to engage CSOs, NGOs to provide info about improved tax services

Fake/flying invoices: FBR places safeguards following FTO’s orders

New visa regime announced to make an ‘open Pakistan’

Electricity issues: KCCI urges PD secy to ensure implementation of agreed points

USAID ‘Invest in Pakistan’ conference: US announces $40m new diaspora investment

Telecom industry: Govt to bring power tariff at par with other industries

KATI signs accord with global cyber security giant

Read more stories