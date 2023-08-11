BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3%)
BIPL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.03%)
BOP 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
DFML 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.75%)
DGKC 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
FABL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.1%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.64%)
FFL 6.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.23%)
HUBC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-8.92%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
OGDC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.19%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
PIOC 94.84 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.98%)
PPL 71.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.76%)
PRL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.04%)
SNGP 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 97.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.65%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,884 Increased By 44.9 (0.93%)
BR30 17,330 Increased By 91 (0.53%)
KSE100 48,249 Increased By 440.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 17,115 Increased By 170.6 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

  • Declares the act null and void
BR Web Desk Published 11 Aug, 2023 11:36am

The Supreme Court (SC) struck down on Friday the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023, Aaj News reported.

The Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill 2023 was passed by the National Assembly on April 15 and is aimed at giving right of appeal under Article 184 of the constitution – a right which was not available in the past.

The bill states that a review petition may be filed within 60 days of the passing of the original order.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib announced the reserved verdict on petitions against the newly-enacted Act passed by the National Assembly as well as Election Commission of Pakistan’s petition against an April ruling directing the government to hold polls for the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

The bench declared the act null and void.

“We will announce the verdict after discussing it among ourselves,” the CJP had stated in the last hearing.

The attorney general had told the bench that Article 188 of the Constitution — which states that the SC has the power to review any judgment pronounced or any order made by it — did not limit the scope of a review.

He said; “Extending the scope of review in cases pertaining to Article 184(3) is not discriminatory because the appeals were filed before the apex court against the judgment/order of the high courts or tribunals, while the cases under Article 184(3) are heard under original jurisdiction.”

Supreme Court Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023

Comments

1000 characters
Taimoor Ashraf Aug 11, 2023 12:18pm
Mian day naaray vajjnay ne vajjnay nay!!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mark Aug 11, 2023 12:18pm
Shameless three stooges.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahid Khan Aug 11, 2023 12:39pm
Supreme Court holds no importance as all its orders were negated. Hie about May 14 elections?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Aug 11, 2023 01:29pm
Most of us will comment without reading the detailed judgment, and the concept of law. We often forget that the legislation by parliament is not supposed to favor particular political individual(s), rather legislation is made to protect the people from injustice and other vices infesting the society. What we need to comment on is, how many legislations were passed by the parliament to amend or change the British-era criminal and civil laws which allow police and other law agencies to register an FIR and jail you without any proof. Or allow criminals to roam free even when they have over 50 FIRs registered against them? Or allow public servants involved in corruption to go scot-free?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

MSCI adds 41 PSX companies to Small Cap, 15 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Oil prices flat as investors weigh China data against OPEC optimism

Caretaker PM: Talks between Shehbaz, Riaz remain inconclusive

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

GPP for KP project: Implementation progress rated as satisfactory by World Bank

Nepra informed about reduction in Fesco’s losses

Read more stories